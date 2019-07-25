Centre Asset Management LLC Buys 1,170 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.96 on Thursday, reaching $323.90. 6,533,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,870,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.27. The company has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. Netflix’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.51 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.