Centre Asset Management LLC Buys 20,740 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 2.0% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $48.17. 10,258,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,244,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.55. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Encana to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

