CenturyLink Investment Management Co Decreases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 0.8% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Stryker by 3.5% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.46.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total transaction of $508,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,503.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $380,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,227 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $213.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,715. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $213.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.