CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $1.11 Million Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co reduced its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,671,000 after purchasing an additional 177,009 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CDK Global by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 45,097 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CDK Global by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 708,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after acquiring an additional 43,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,318. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.71. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 113.53%. The company had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $50,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,415.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.