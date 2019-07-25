CenturyLink Investment Management Co Invests $556,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.19. 1,946,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,816,042. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.11. The stock has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.67 per share, with a total value of $211,675.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

