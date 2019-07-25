CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 14,107 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,107 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,310,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Corning by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,653,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,394 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Corning by 3,279.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 992,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,268,000 after acquiring an additional 963,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,778,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,210,000 after acquiring an additional 874,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,814,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,781,272,000 after acquiring an additional 597,213 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,207,526.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.00. 305,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.58. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

