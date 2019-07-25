CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 1,581 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,458,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 42.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,222,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,529 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 114.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,622,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,028,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,254,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Baxter International by 64.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,056,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $167,248,000 after purchasing an additional 806,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $725,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $76,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,002,913 shares of company stock valued at $382,077,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $85.18. 3,760,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,705. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Cowen set a $75.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

