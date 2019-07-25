Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) PT Raised to $80.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CERN. Barclays raised their target price on Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,662,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Cerner has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 48,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $3,324,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 441,468 shares of company stock worth $30,777,997. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,927,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,617 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,361,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,593,000 after purchasing an additional 342,029 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,564,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,907,000 after purchasing an additional 281,156 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 25.7% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,324,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,191,000 after purchasing an additional 680,664 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

