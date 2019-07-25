CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$103.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$103.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIB.A shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of GIB.A traded up C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$104.54. 261,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion and a PE ratio of 24.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$101.76. CGI has a 12 month low of C$75.54 and a 12 month high of C$104.22.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

