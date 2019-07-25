CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.70

Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.70 and last traded at $79.38, with a volume of 1232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.29%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in CGI during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

