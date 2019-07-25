Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Morphic in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut M&T Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.04.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $14.22 on Monday. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

In related news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 30,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bansi Nagji acquired 5,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 36,000 shares of company stock worth $468,000 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Change Healthcare stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

