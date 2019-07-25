Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

CHNG has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $14.22 on Monday. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

In other Change Healthcare news, Director Bansi Nagji bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 36,000 shares of company stock worth $468,000 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Change Healthcare stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

