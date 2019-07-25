Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHNG. Piper Jaffray Companies cut M&T Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Morphic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Zions Bancorporation NA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $14.22 on Monday. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

In other Change Healthcare news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 30,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bansi Nagji acquired 5,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 36,000 shares of company stock worth $468,000 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Change Healthcare stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.