Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.30. 98,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,586. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,951 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 21,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 889,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,311,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

