Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CHFC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 813,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,904. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Chemical Financial has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46.

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CHFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

In related news, VP Dennis L. Klaeser purchased 10,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $392,204.70. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 59,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Provost purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $395,819.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,119.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,498 shares of company stock worth $1,037,609. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemical Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Chemical Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 864,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,538,000 after acquiring an additional 91,380 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Chemical Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in Chemical Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Chemical Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 160,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.