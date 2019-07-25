Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMICAL FINANCIAL CORP. is a multi-bank holding company. The company business is concentrated in a single industry segment, commercial banking. Subsidiaries offer a full range of commercial banking and fiduciary services. These include accepting deposits, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit services, automated teller machines, money transfer services, corporate and personal trust services and other banking services. “

CHFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, FIG Partners raised Chemical Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.71.

NASDAQ:CHFC traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. 35,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Chemical Financial has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.83 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemical Financial will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Shafer purchased 6,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.12 per share, with a total value of $249,585.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,431.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis L. Klaeser purchased 10,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $392,204.70. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 59,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,723.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,609 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chemical Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Chemical Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemical Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 41,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Chemical Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemical Financial during the first quarter valued at about $15,122,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

