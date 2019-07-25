Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Chevron by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,889 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,758,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 707,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,009,000 after acquiring an additional 336,521 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 500,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,411,000 after acquiring an additional 239,950 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,377,000 after acquiring an additional 143,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $512,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,097.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.72.

CVX opened at $126.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.53. The company has a market capitalization of $239.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $128.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

