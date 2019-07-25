Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $13.34 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $13.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.17. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $770.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $681.52.

CMG opened at $777.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $734.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $383.20 and a fifty-two week high of $789.50.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.02, for a total transaction of $6,845,873.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total transaction of $58,092,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,081 shares of company stock valued at $66,273,971 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $812,301,000 after purchasing an additional 537,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $104,491,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $95,731,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after acquiring an additional 131,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 495.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 127,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,209,000 after acquiring an additional 106,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

