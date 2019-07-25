CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.25

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

CCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($36.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH during the first quarter valued at $42,093,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH during the first quarter valued at $127,873,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

