CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $4.94 Million Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,664 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 50,601 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $1,018,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,110,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.98. 30,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,575. The stock has a market cap of $319.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.01.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.