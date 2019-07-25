Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stake Cut by MHI Funds LLC

MHI Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 3.6% of MHI Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $71.39. 15,434,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,978,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $164.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spotify from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

