City Holding Co. Acquires 678 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 16,471.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 294,501 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Parkland Fuel in a research report on Monday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.61.

DE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.27. 51,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,570. Deere & Company has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

