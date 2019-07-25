Clear Street Markets LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 218.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 103.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $55,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 134,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UCB S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,846,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,052,751. The stock has a market cap of $164.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

