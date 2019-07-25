Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $471,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,481,000 after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,920,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,104,000 after acquiring an additional 240,456 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 17,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $1,973,592.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bing Xie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $2,335,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 879,332 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,864. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $127.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $129.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Nomura began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.09.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

