Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,365,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,308,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 322,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of EWZ traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.17. 1,222,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,987,131. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

