Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 31,615 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,615 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,867,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,332,000 after purchasing an additional 835,915 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,882,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,291,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,701,000 after acquiring an additional 539,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,552,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,842,000 after acquiring an additional 408,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,775. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.99.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $186,104.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

