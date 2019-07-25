Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,770 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $35,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,910,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.20. 55,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,048. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.87. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

