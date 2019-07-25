Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 759,476 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

SCHE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.22. 37,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,433. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $27.13.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

