Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 15,086 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 469,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 823,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 500,900 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 435,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after acquiring an additional 291,099 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 826,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,610,000 after acquiring an additional 102,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $65.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,589,164. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

