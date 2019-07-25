Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 139.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $725,000. 28.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen Sypherd bought 16,807 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35,107 shares of company stock worth $209,152. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK remained flat at $$5.96 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.38 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

