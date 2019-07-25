Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.60

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 3245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

CLVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $572.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 342.54%. The business had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Clovis Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $25,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,319 shares in the company, valued at $342,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,452 shares of company stock valued at $36,261 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 17.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

