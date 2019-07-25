CMC Markets’ (CMCX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMC Markets presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 124.17 ($1.62).

Shares of LON CMCX opened at GBX 96.10 ($1.26) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. CMC Markets has a one year low of GBX 74.30 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $277.82 million and a P/E ratio of 48.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a GBX 0.68 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

