CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy updated its FY19 guidance to $2.47-2.51 EPS.

CMS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.08.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $321,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,026,030.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn P. Barba sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,097.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,856 shares of company stock worth $2,157,452. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $84,079,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,018,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,118,000 after buying an additional 846,801 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,508,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,346,000 after buying an additional 633,549 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 638,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,471,000 after buying an additional 508,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,191,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,274,000 after buying an additional 491,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

