Coats Group’s (COA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 92.83 ($1.21).

LON COA opened at GBX 81.40 ($1.06) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.20 ($1.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.07.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

