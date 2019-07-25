Cohen Klingenstein LLC Acquires 19,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 76.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 432.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.9% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.66 per share, with a total value of $79,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,705. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,042. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

