Cohen Klingenstein LLC Buys New Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 414.6% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 104.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 35.0% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,053,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,211,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $65.06 and a 1-year high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.76.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

