Cohen Klingenstein LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 51,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 107,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.25. 28,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,433. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.06.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

