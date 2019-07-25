Cohen Klingenstein LLC Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 0.8% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.60.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.90. The company had a trading volume of 938,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,453. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $158.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $2,199,296.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

