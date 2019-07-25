Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $26.30 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,020 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.9% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,583,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,343,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $643,757,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in American Express by 18.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,024,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,890 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in American Express by 24.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,367,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,021,000 after purchasing an additional 669,053 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $807,358,000 after purchasing an additional 459,983 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $12,230,581.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares in the company, valued at $31,060,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,048 shares of company stock worth $20,066,619 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.57. 1,128,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,095. The firm has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.52. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $124.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

