Cohen Klingenstein LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.23. 361,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,870,385. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $386.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a PE ratio of 121.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $19,352,245.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,898 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.47.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

