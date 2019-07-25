Cohen Klingenstein LLC Purchases 13,000 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $63,382,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,638 shares in the company, valued at $107,302,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $2,219,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,173,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,314,441,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,588 shares of company stock valued at $86,727,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $284.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $280.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.58.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.52.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

