Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 51,084 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,084 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 204.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 10.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 130,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $4,784,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,120,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 395,806 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $15,103,956.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,883,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 576,477 shares of company stock worth $21,843,351. 8.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE AL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.24. 11,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.44. Air Lease Corp has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

