CoinPoker Reaches Market Cap of $1.70 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $9,035.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00293683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.12 or 0.01633631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00120362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000594 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 354,786,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,414,462 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

