COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.41

COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

CUYTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of -0.41.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

