Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 321.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 272.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth $156,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 196,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.98. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $68.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

