Columbus Macro LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $186,104.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.99.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $66.51. 292,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.