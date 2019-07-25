Columbus Macro LLC Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,029,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,409,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,466,000 after purchasing an additional 307,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,555,000 after purchasing an additional 724,613 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,960,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,235,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,766,000 after purchasing an additional 696,326 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a C$80.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 57,124 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $2,878,478.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,840 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.76. 221,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.