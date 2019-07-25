Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up about 1.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 11.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.65. 375,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,221. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.17.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.79). Public Storage had a net margin of 62.54% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America set a $224.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.39.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

