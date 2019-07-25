Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.77. The stock had a trading volume of 38,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $90.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

