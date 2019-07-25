Columbus Macro LLC Sells 274 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of VF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of VF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.23. 76,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,893. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wedbush set a $69.00 price target on Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.34 ($7.37) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on VF to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

